Team Army athletes compete in wheelchair rugby during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexander Woolverton)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971584
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-YM710-9073
|Filename:
|DOD_111173528
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 DOD Warrior Games vs Team Army Wheelchair Rugby, by PFC Alexander Woolverton, identified by DVIDS
