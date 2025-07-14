2025 DOD Warrior Games - Wheelchair Rugby Team Army vs Team SOCOM Gold Medal Match

Team Army athletes compete against Team SOCOM in the wheelchair rugby gold medal match where they took silver during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 23, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexander Woolverton)
