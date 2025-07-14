Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chitre, Panama receives essential water filters and training from Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama

    PANAMA

    07.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama Civil Affairs team donates water filters and trains the recipients on their proper use in Chitre, Panama, on July 21, 2025. This was a coordinated response between the JSCG-P Civil Affairs team and the Panamanian authorities to meet an urgent need for potable water in Herrera and Los Santos provinces, Panama, utilizing water filters funded through the DoD’s Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid Donation Fund. The JSCG-P Civil Affairs team identifies what critical resources local citizens need during missions or in crisis situations, fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and civilian relief and assistance organizations.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 19:08
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chitre, Panama receives essential water filters and training from Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    water filter
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Civil Affairs
    donation
    Panama

