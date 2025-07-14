The Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama Civil Affairs team donates water filters and trains the recipients on their proper use in Chitre, Panama, on July 21, 2025. This was a coordinated response between the JSCG-P Civil Affairs team and the Panamanian authorities to meet an urgent need for potable water in Herrera and Los Santos provinces, Panama, utilizing water filters funded through the DoD’s Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid Donation Fund. The JSCG-P Civil Affairs team identifies what critical resources local citizens need during missions or in crisis situations, fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and civilian relief and assistance organizations.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971571
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-JC347-2048
|Filename:
|DOD_111173325
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PA
This work, Chitre, Panama receives essential water filters and training from Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
