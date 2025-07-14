Chitre, Panama receives essential water filters and training from Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama Civil Affairs team donates water filters and trains the recipients on their proper use in Chitre, Panama, on July 21, 2025. This was a coordinated response between the JSCG-P Civil Affairs team and the Panamanian authorities to meet an urgent need for potable water in Herrera and Los Santos provinces, Panama, utilizing water filters funded through the DoD’s Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid Donation Fund. The JSCG-P Civil Affairs team identifies what critical resources local citizens need during missions or in crisis situations, fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and civilian relief and assistance organizations.