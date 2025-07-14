U.S. Coast Guard, international partners conclude Operation Nasse in Pacific region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sai Sarau, a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources fisheries officer, conducts a boarding on a commercial fishing vessel operating in the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone June 9, 2025. The crew of medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) conducted bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with the Cook Island Ministry of Marine Resources as part of Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing on the high seas of the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video)