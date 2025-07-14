Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, international partners conclude Operation Nasse in Pacific region

    COOK ISLANDS

    06.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Sai Sarau, a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources fisheries officer, conducts a boarding on a commercial fishing vessel operating in the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone June 9, 2025. The crew of medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) conducted bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with the Cook Island Ministry of Marine Resources as part of Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing on the high seas of the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 17:26
    Location: CK

    TAGS

    fisheries
    Cook Islands
    Operation Nasse
    IUUF
    IUUFishing
    boarding

