Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood leads Swift Water Rescue training with Killeen firefighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Firefighters from Fort Hood and the Killeen Fire Department took part in a three-day swift water rescue training event July 21–23, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam in Bell County, Texas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released more than 3,000 cubic feet of water per second from the dam, creating a rare and valuable opportunity for real-world flood rescue simulation.

    More than 50 first responders participated in exercises including victim retrievals, tethered swimmer drills, rope tosses, raft flipping and boat operations using Zodiac rescue boats. The training helped firefighters sharpen perishable skills used in flash flood rescues and built coordination between departments who routinely support each other during emergency responses.

    Fort Hood Battalion Chief James Wallace and Killeen Fire Captain Marcus Stilwell led portions of the training, emphasizing muscle memory, decision-making under pressure and the importance of teamwork in high-risk water environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971557
    VIRIN: 250722-A-VK434-5171
    Filename: DOD_111172959
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood leads Swift Water Rescue training with Killeen firefighters, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download