Fort Hood leads Swift Water Rescue training with Killeen firefighters

Firefighters from Fort Hood and the Killeen Fire Department took part in a three-day swift water rescue training event July 21–23, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam in Bell County, Texas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released more than 3,000 cubic feet of water per second from the dam, creating a rare and valuable opportunity for real-world flood rescue simulation.



More than 50 first responders participated in exercises including victim retrievals, tethered swimmer drills, rope tosses, raft flipping and boat operations using Zodiac rescue boats. The training helped firefighters sharpen perishable skills used in flash flood rescues and built coordination between departments who routinely support each other during emergency responses.



Fort Hood Battalion Chief James Wallace and Killeen Fire Captain Marcus Stilwell led portions of the training, emphasizing muscle memory, decision-making under pressure and the importance of teamwork in high-risk water environments.