    Golf Company Table Two

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table Two at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. Table Two is the second week of range that teaches recruits how to effectively fire their weapon in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 16:53
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

