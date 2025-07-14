Golf Company Table Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table Two at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. Table Two is the second week of range that teaches recruits how to effectively fire their weapon in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)