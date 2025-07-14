Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table Two at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. Table Two is the second week of range that teaches recruits how to effectively fire their weapon in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971556
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111172902
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Table Two, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.