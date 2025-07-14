Team Army athletes compete in the archery event during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Washburn Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 24, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyla Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971547
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-EY475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111172712
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DOD Warrior Games - Archery, by SPC Kyla Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
