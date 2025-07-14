2025 DOD Warrior Games - Archery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Army athletes compete in the archery event during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Washburn Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 24, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyla Moore)