Dagger OC/Ts conduct After Action Review

Sgt. 1st Class Jose Lopez, and Staff Sgt. Luis Fernando Zapata, Observer Controller/Trainers with 1-338th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, lead an After Action Review with Joint Sourcing Training Oversight instructors to evaluate recent JSTO training events and get recommendations for future training at McGregor Range July 17, 2025. The purpose of a First Army AAR is to analyze past training events or operations to identify areas for improvement in future performance.