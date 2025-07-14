Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger OC/Ts conduct After Action Review

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk and 1st Lt. Emily Ake

    5th Armored Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Jose Lopez, and Staff Sgt. Luis Fernando Zapata, Observer Controller/Trainers with 1-338th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, lead an After Action Review with Joint Sourcing Training Oversight instructors to evaluate recent JSTO training events and get recommendations for future training at McGregor Range July 17, 2025. The purpose of a First Army AAR is to analyze past training events or operations to identify areas for improvement in future performance.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:50
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    McGregor Range
    1-338th Training Support Battalion

