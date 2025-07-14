B-Roll of Patient MovementC2 operations Center UC25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Patient Movement Coordination Cell operations b-roll for exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 24, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement. (DOD video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)