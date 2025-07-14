Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Cav Presents "Meet the Fuelers"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Aviation Fuelers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment set up Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites on Fort Hood, Texas, July 18, 2025. It's important for fuelers to prepare, so when duty calls, they are ready to support the mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971539
    VIRIN: 250721-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111172434
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Cav Presents "Meet the Fuelers", by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    227th Aviation Regiment
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download