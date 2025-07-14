Air Cav Presents "Meet the Fuelers"

U.S. Army Aviation Fuelers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment set up Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites on Fort Hood, Texas, July 18, 2025. It's important for fuelers to prepare, so when duty calls, they are ready to support the mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|07.18.2025
|07.24.2025 15:18
|Video Productions
|US
