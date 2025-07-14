Air Cav Presents "Meet the Fuelers"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Aviation Fuelers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment set up Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites on Fort Hood, Texas, July 18, 2025. It's important for fuelers to prepare, so when duty calls, they are ready to support the mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)