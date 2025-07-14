Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-227th Aviation Regiment conduct Grounded Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducted gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2025. Arming themselves with M240B and M240H 7.62mm medium machine guns, these Soldiers showcased their proficiency in the warrior mentality and physicality that defines a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Trooper.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971537
    VIRIN: 250716-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111172340
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2-227th Aviation Regiment
    Fort Hood

