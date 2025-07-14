2-227th Aviation Regiment conduct Grounded Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducted gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2025. Arming themselves with M240B and M240H 7.62mm medium machine guns, these Soldiers showcased their proficiency in the warrior mentality and physicality that defines a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Trooper.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)