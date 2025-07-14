U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducted gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2025. Arming themselves with M240B and M240H 7.62mm medium machine guns, these Soldiers showcased their proficiency in the warrior mentality and physicality that defines a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Trooper.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971537
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111172340
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-227th Aviation Regiment conduct Grounded Gunnery, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
