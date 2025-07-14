Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview Mr. D. McDonaldArea Emergency Manager UC25 Patient Movement

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Mr. Derek McDonald, Area Emergency Manager, is interviewed about his role in exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 in the Patient Movement Coordination Cell at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 24, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement. (DOD video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971536
    VIRIN: 250724-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111172335
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview Mr. D. McDonaldArea Emergency Manager UC25 Patient Movement, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

