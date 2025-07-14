Interview Mr. D. McDonaldArea Emergency Manager UC25 Patient Movement

Mr. Derek McDonald, Area Emergency Manager, is interviewed about his role in exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 in the Patient Movement Coordination Cell at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 24, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement. (DOD video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 15:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971536
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111172335
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
