    American Airpower - The 75th Anniversary of the Korean War

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak, Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec and Tsuyoshi Shinzato

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The Korean War, a conflict that spanned from 1950 to 1953, marked the first major combat action for the newly independent United States Air Force. The Air Force played a crucial role in the war, both in achieving air superiority and supporting ground operations.

