U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, fly Vesper unmanned aircraft at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. The Vesper is used for aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and real-time battlefield awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)
This work, Vesper training at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
