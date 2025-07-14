Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vesper training at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, fly Vesper unmanned aircraft at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. The Vesper is used for aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and real-time battlefield awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971532
    VIRIN: 250723-Z-AS496-1045
    Filename: DOD_111172108
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vesper training at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drone
    drone exercise
    drone launch
    drone footage
    Drone Demo

