    3rd CAB MPA Ops

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Lowell Chenault discusses the importance of movement preparation area operations at Hunter Army Airfield to enhance mission readiness across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 7, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971523
    VIRIN: 250707-A-BY519-2346
    Filename: DOD_111171869
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    MPA
    ROTM
    Atlantic Resolve
    wingsofthemarne

