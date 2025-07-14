Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility aircraft train for austere environments

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps C-130 Hercules aircraft practice dirt airfield landings at Hubbard Landing Zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, July 22, 2025. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:45
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

