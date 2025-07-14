Mobility aircraft train for austere environments

U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps C-130 Hercules aircraft practice dirt airfield landings at Hubbard Landing Zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, July 22, 2025. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971521
|VIRIN:
|250722-Z-YI114-7735
|Filename:
|DOD_111171807
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
