Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Global Teamwork for REFORPAC, Rapid Global Mobility, Modernizing GPS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, personnel, equipment and aircraft surge into the Indo-Pacific theatre as part of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific, Air Mobility Command provides the logistical foundation for the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, and Space Operations Command takes steps to modernize GPS with new capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971511
    VIRIN: 250724-F-GK677-1001
    Filename: DOD_111171605
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Global Teamwork for REFORPAC, Rapid Global Mobility, Modernizing GPS, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Featured Video, AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download