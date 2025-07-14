Guardian and Astronaut - Brigadier General Nick Hague

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brigadier General Nick Hague serves as an active Astronaut at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas. He served as the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Commander which launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on March 18, 2025, for 171 days. During Expedition 72, Hague and fellow American crew members conducted more than 150 unique experiments and logged over 900 hours of research aboard the orbiting laboratory.