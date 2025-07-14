Brigadier General Nick Hague serves as an active Astronaut at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas. He served as the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Commander which launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on March 18, 2025, for 171 days. During Expedition 72, Hague and fellow American crew members conducted more than 150 unique experiments and logged over 900 hours of research aboard the orbiting laboratory.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971508
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-HD718-2789
|Filename:
|DOD_111171385
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guardian and Astronaut - Brigadier General Nick Hague, by Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
