    Guardian and Astronaut - Brigadier General Nick Hague

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Tenelle Marshall 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Brigadier General Nick Hague serves as an active Astronaut at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas. He served as the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Commander which launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on March 18, 2025, for 171 days. During Expedition 72, Hague and fellow American crew members conducted more than 150 unique experiments and logged over 900 hours of research aboard the orbiting laboratory.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971508
    VIRIN: 250714-F-HD718-2789
    Filename: DOD_111171385
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: US

    Guardians
    astronaut
    Space Force
    Nick Hague

