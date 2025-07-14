Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 12

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment begin the sixth day of competition with track and the wheelchair rugby semi-finals for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 23, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Colorado Springs
    DoD Warrior Games
    DWG2025
    DoDWarriorGames2025
    USMCWoundedWarrior

