2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 12

U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment begin the sixth day of competition with track and the wheelchair rugby semi-finals for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 23, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)