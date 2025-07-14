U.S Army Dental Health Command Europe headquarters commemorated its long-standing efforts and accomplishments during its inactivation ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on July 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Army’s transformation initiative to optimize structure and better manage dental services across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|971499
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111171138
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Health Command Europe Inactivation Ceremony, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.