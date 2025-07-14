Dental Health Command Europe Inactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971499" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army Dental Health Command Europe headquarters commemorated its long-standing efforts and accomplishments during its inactivation ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on July 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Army’s transformation initiative to optimize structure and better manage dental services across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)