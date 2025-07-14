Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Health Command Europe Inactivation Ceremony

    GERMANY

    07.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S Army Dental Health Command Europe headquarters commemorated its long-standing efforts and accomplishments during its inactivation ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on July 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Army’s transformation initiative to optimize structure and better manage dental services across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 971499
    VIRIN: 250718-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_111171138
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe Inactivation Ceremony, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    MEDICAL COMMAND
    AFNE
    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE

