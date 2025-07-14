1 ABCT, 3rd ID FPV Drone Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 21 and 23, 2025. The 1ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. The 1st ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, and V Corps are part of America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)