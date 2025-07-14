1 ABCT, 3rd ID FPV Drone Qualification

U.S Army Soldiers with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 21 and 23, 2025. The 1ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. The 1st ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, and V Corps are part of America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|07.21.2025
|07.24.2025 10:01
|B-Roll
|971498
|250721-A-GW687-1001
|DOD_111171112
|00:01:20
|DE
|7
|7
