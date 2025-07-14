Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ABCT, 3rd ID FPV Drone Qualification

    GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 21 and 23, 2025. The 1ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. The 1st ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, and V Corps are part of America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

