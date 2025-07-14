23 MXG Airmen compete in Weapons Load Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971495" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a quarterly load master competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2025. Airmen competed and were graded on their dress and appearance, load master knowledge, and how quickly and effectively they could properly load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II and HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)