    23 MXG Airmen compete in Weapons Load Challenge

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a quarterly load master competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2025. Airmen competed and were graded on their dress and appearance, load master knowledge, and how quickly and effectively they could properly load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II and HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

