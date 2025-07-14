U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a quarterly load master competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2025. Airmen competed and were graded on their dress and appearance, load master knowledge, and how quickly and effectively they could properly load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II and HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971495
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-JS667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111171043
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 MXG Airmen compete in Weapons Load Challenge, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.