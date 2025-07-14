173rd Airborne Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operation With Turkish Forces During Agile Spirit 25

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted a combined airborne operation with approximately 100 Turkish Army paratroopers in Türkiye, July 21, 2025, as part of Agile Spirit 25. The operation was followed by onward movement to Georgia for multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. Agile Spirit 25 enhances interoperability, builds readiness, and reinforces the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside NATO allies and partners.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward-stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Air Force video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)
