Schutzenschnur in GTA

U.S. Soldiers from units across the Grafenwoehr Training Area compete for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship "Schutzenschnur" with the German G36 Rife and P8 pistol in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany July 23, 2025. U.S. Soldiers who successfully complete the competition are awarded the Schutzenschnur at bronze, silver or gold level based on a Soldier’s accuracy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 06:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971488
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-XV403-6020
|Filename:
|DOD_111170808
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
