Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Schutzenschnur in GTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from units across the Grafenwoehr Training Area compete for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship "Schutzenschnur" with the German G36 Rife and P8 pistol in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany July 23, 2025. U.S. Soldiers who successfully complete the competition are awarded the Schutzenschnur at bronze, silver or gold level based on a Soldier’s accuracy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 06:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971488
    VIRIN: 250723-A-XV403-6020
    Filename: DOD_111170808
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schutzenschnur in GTA, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Schutzenschnur
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download