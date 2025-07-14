U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in a drone training on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2025. V Corps provides essential support to multinational training and exercises of robust and evolving complexity, scope, scale, rigor and operational conditions and provides targeted security force assistance alongside national and multinational corps and divisions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford, Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 03:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971482
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-AS519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111170630
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training, by SGT Asher Atkinson, SPC Breanna Bradford and SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.