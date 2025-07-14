101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in a drone training on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2025. V Corps provides essential support to multinational training and exercises of robust and evolving complexity, scope, scale, rigor and operational conditions and provides targeted security force assistance alongside national and multinational corps and divisions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford, Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Asher Atkinson)