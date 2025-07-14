US Marine Corps Installations Pacific Focusing on Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, Marine Corps Installations Pacific commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, MCIPAC sergeant major, speak about safety on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2025. The MCIPAC team focused on taking safety serious and holding Marines at all levels accountable for practicing mission first, safety always. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)