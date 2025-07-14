U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, Marine Corps Installations Pacific commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, MCIPAC sergeant major, speak about safety on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2025. The MCIPAC team focused on taking safety serious and holding Marines at all levels accountable for practicing mission first, safety always. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971478
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111170586
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Marine Corps Installations Pacific Focusing on Safety, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.