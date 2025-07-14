US Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year in Review

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, Marine Corps Installations Pacific commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, MCIPAC sergeant major, speak about MCIPAC's year in review on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2025. The MCIPAC team has strengthened operational readiness by holding exercises, taking care of service members and families, and will continue to be a force multiplier in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
