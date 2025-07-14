Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year in Review

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, Marine Corps Installations Pacific commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, MCIPAC sergeant major, speak about MCIPAC's year in review on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2025. The MCIPAC team has strengthened operational readiness by holding exercises, taking care of service members and families, and will continue to be a force multiplier in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 01:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971476
    VIRIN: 250721-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111170584
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year in Review, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    MCIPAC
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    USMC

