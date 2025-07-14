Col. Marcus Hunter relinquished command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan to Col. Erik Davis during a change of command ceremony July 17 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall.
Additional footage provided by Jose Sanchez-Alonso, Luis Casale and Derek Mayhew, USAG Japan Visual Information Division
#ChangeOfCommand #MakeADeifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 04:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971475
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111170583
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Welcomes New Commander During Camp Zama Ceremony, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
