    Riggers Talisman Sabre 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Parachute riggers with the 725 Brigade Support Battalion pack, test, and inspect parachutes for the intended airborne operation during Talisman Sabre 25 July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971470
    VIRIN: 250719-A-WB015-6336
    Filename: DOD_111170558
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: AU

    Riggers
    talismansabre25
    Airborne

