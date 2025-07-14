Riggers Talisman Sabre 25

Parachute riggers with the 725 Brigade Support Battalion pack, test, and inspect parachutes for the intended airborne operation during Talisman Sabre 25 July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 00:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971470
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-WB015-6336
|Filename:
|DOD_111170558
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
