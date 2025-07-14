Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parachute Rigger Interview Talisman Sabre 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sgt. Ibrahim Traore, an inspector-packer assigned to the 725th Battalion Support Brigade, speaks about his experience training French and German paratroopers during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 00:50
    Category: Interviews
    talismansabre25

