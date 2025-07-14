Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Culinary Specialist (92G) in support of Talisman Sabre 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine Copeland, a culinary specialist, assigned to the USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033), 5th Transportation Company, provides insights into her role in support of Talisman Sabre 2025 at the port of Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 23:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971462
    VIRIN: 250719-A-LG865-9300
    Filename: DOD_111170509
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AU

