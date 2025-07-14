U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine Copeland, a culinary specialist, assigned to the USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033), 5th Transportation Company, provides insights into her role in support of Talisman Sabre 2025 at the port of Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 23:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971462
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-LG865-9300
|Filename:
|DOD_111170509
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Culinary Specialist (92G) in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.