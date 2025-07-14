U.S. Army Sgt. William Suter, an Army Watercraft Operator, assigned to the USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033), 5th Transportation Company, provides insight into his role during Talisman Sabre 2025 in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Adan Cazarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 23:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971461
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-IA862-8000
|Filename:
|DOD_111170508
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Watercraft Operator (88K) in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, by MAJ Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.