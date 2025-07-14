Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps at night for EAA AirVenture OshKosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies an illuminated wingsuit around teammates in free fall for a demonstration jump at 2025 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wis. on 22 July 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

