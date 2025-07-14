Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies an illuminated wingsuit around teammates in free fall for a demonstration jump at 2025 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wis. on 22 July 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971448
|VIRIN:
|250722-D-GH686-7259
|Filename:
|DOD_111170406
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps at night for EAA AirVenture OshKosh, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
