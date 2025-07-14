Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd SOW Airmen Conduct Low-Level Flight, MFF Training During Balikatan 25

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct Low Level Flight Training and Military Free Fall training during Exercise Balikatan 25 over the Philippines, April 21, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 21:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971440
    VIRIN: 250421-M-VB745-1002
    Filename: DOD_111170213
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines

