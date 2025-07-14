353rd SOW Airmen Conduct Low-Level Flight, MFF Training During Balikatan 25

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct Low Level Flight Training and Military Free Fall training during Exercise Balikatan 25 over the Philippines, April 21, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|04.21.2025
|07.23.2025 21:32
|Package
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
