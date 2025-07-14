Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Launch

    AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler and Capt. Brittany Whitehead

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. ARMY Staff Sgt. Alexander Gallardo, A multiple launch rocket system crewmember from Los Angeles, California, speaks about working with international partners during high mobility artillery rockets systems training in Queensland, Australia. Gallardo, part of 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, is in Australia for Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971438
    VIRIN: 250716-A-HF218-6621
    Filename: DOD_111170140
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: AU

    talismansabre25
    HIMARS

