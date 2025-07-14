HIMARS Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. ARMY Staff Sgt. Alexander Gallardo, A multiple launch rocket system crewmember from Los Angeles, California, speaks about working with international partners during high mobility artillery rockets systems training in Queensland, Australia. Gallardo, part of 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, is in Australia for Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.