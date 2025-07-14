Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies medevac missing person near Tracy, Calif.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoists an injured adult male from a ravine in Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area near Tracy, California, July 19, 2025. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a request for aircraft medevac assistance from the Alameda County Fire Department for a missing adult male found unresponsive by first responders approximately 1000 feet down an embankment. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station San Francisco)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971434
    VIRIN: 250719-G-GO211-1001
    Filename: DOD_111169973
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Station San Francisco
    MH-65
    Tracy Calif.
    MH-65 air crew

