Coast Guard, partner agencies medevac missing person near Tracy, Calif.

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoists an injured adult male from a ravine in Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area near Tracy, California, July 19, 2025. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a request for aircraft medevac assistance from the Alameda County Fire Department for a missing adult male found unresponsive by first responders approximately 1000 feet down an embankment. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station San Francisco)
