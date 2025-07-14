U.S. Army Col. Brian H. Weightman Joint Airborne operation Talisman Sabre

U.S. Army Col. Brian H. Weightman, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, is interviewed about the upcoming combined joint airborne operation in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 19:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971430
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-MF630-2272
|Filename:
|DOD_111169929
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
