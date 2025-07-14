Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatives Talisman Sabre 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military police service members from the U.S. Army, Australian Defence Force and French Army conduct combined joint combatives training in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971428
    VIRIN: 250723-A-MF630-6263
    Filename: DOD_111169915
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AU

    combatives
    talismansabre25

