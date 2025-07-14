Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Craft Section CAS-EVAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Small Crafts Section, conduct a simulated casualty evacuation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 09, 2025. Small Crafts Section has implemented numerous training events and raised standards in training to better support and meet mission requirements . (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971410
    VIRIN: 250609-M-VW800-1002
    Filename: DOD_111169502
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Craft Section CAS-EVAC, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download