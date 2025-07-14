Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard Prepares Gear at NTC Ahead of Training Exercise B-Roll

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Prepares Gear at NTC Ahead of Training Exercise B-Roll.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971400
    VIRIN: 250721-A-BE701-8672
    Filename: DOD_111169375
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard Prepares Gear at NTC Ahead of Training Exercise B-Roll, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    NTC
    RightReadyRelavant

