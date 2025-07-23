Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Shipyard Update Vertical 2025-07-23

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 23, 2025):
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander, Captain Jesse Nice shares the first of his three Lines of Effort in the latest Shipyard Update. These Lines of Effort are designed to better support the PNSY workforce, foster intentional growth, and strengthen our shared future.
    #navy250 #warfighters
    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:29
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    warfighters
    Navy250

