PNSY Shipyard Update Vertical 2025-07-23

KITTERY, Maine (July 23, 2025):
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander, Captain Jesse Nice shares the first of his three Lines of Effort in the latest Shipyard Update. These Lines of Effort are designed to better support the PNSY workforce, foster intentional growth, and strengthen our shared future.
#navy250 #warfighters
(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)
