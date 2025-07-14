U.S. Coast Guard Hurricane Katrina

This video was made to show the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Hurricane Katrina response across Mississippi and Louisiana in August, 2005. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Flight Manager Brian Bailey and MH-60 Maintenance Chief Warrant Officer Reagan Payne share their stories of being a Coast Guard pilot and aviation mechanic during Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)
