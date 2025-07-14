Geospatial intelligence exchange builds capacity among Panamanian security personnel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Southern Command Geospatial Intelligence Division, engages with Panamanian security force partners during a geospatial training exchange in Panama, July 16, 2025. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)