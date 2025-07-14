Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geospatial intelligence exchange builds capacity among Panamanian security personnel

    PANAMA

    07.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Southern Command Geospatial Intelligence Division, engages with Panamanian security force partners during a geospatial training exchange in Panama, July 16, 2025. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971389
    VIRIN: 250716-F-MM194-1074
    Filename: DOD_111169177
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Geospatial intelligence exchange builds capacity among Panamanian security personnel, by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Geospatial Intelligence
    Panama

