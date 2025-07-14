Geospatial intelligence exchange builds capacity among Panamanian security personnel

U.S. Southern Command Geospatial Intelligence Division, engages with Panamanian security force partners during a geospatial training exchange in Panama, July 16, 2025. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971389
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-MM194-1074
|Filename:
|DOD_111169177
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
