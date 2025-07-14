Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct final checks on tactical vehicles before rolling out for training at the National Training Center (NTC) Fort Irwin, Calif. July 21st, 2025, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence in a simulated combat environment. This year more than 4,700 Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Virginia Army National Guards have been ordered to participate in NTC. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971387
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-KO716-3455
|Filename:
|DOD_111169116
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FLARNG Soldiers Prepare vehicles for upcoming field exercises at NTC., by SPC Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.