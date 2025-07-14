FLARNG Soldiers Prepare vehicles for upcoming field exercises at NTC.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct final checks on tactical vehicles before rolling out for training at the National Training Center (NTC) Fort Irwin, Calif. July 21st, 2025, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence in a simulated combat environment. This year more than 4,700 Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Virginia Army National Guards have been ordered to participate in NTC. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).