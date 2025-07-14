FLARNG Soldiers Prepare vehicles for upcoming field exercises at NTC.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct final checks on tactical vehicles before rolling out for training at the National Training Center (NTC) Fort Irwin, Calif. July 21st, 2025, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence in a simulated combat environment. This year more than 4,700 Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Virginia Army National Guards have been ordered to participate in NTC. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971387
    VIRIN: 250721-A-KO716-3455
    Filename: DOD_111169116
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    FLARNG
    NTC

