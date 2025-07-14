Catching Up With the Commander: Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, recognizes Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, during a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2025. As a patrol unit, Francisco and his K-9 partner, Golyko, respond to a wide range of situations at a moment’s notice. They rely on the rigorous training both handlers and Military Working Dogs receive to make quick, sound decisions that protect personnel and secure the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)