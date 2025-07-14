U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, recognizes Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, during a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2025. As a patrol unit, Francisco and his K-9 partner, Golyko, respond to a wide range of situations at a moment’s notice. They rely on the rigorous training both handlers and Military Working Dogs receive to make quick, sound decisions that protect personnel and secure the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971384
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-RI626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111169100
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Catching Up With the Commander: Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
