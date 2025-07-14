Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Catching Up With the Commander: Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, recognizes Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, during a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2025. As a patrol unit, Francisco and his K-9 partner, Golyko, respond to a wide range of situations at a moment’s notice. They rely on the rigorous training both handlers and Military Working Dogs receive to make quick, sound decisions that protect personnel and secure the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971384
    VIRIN: 250723-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111169100
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Catching Up With the Commander: Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    6SFS
    6 ARW
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download