June 13 2025, Capt. Jesse Nice assumed command of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, relieving Capt. Michael Oberdorf, during a Change of Command ceremony on the shipyard mall.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971379
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-NJ185-6580
|Filename:
|DOD_111169026
|Length:
|01:39:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Change of Command, by Scott Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.