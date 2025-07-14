Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    June 13 2025, Capt. Jesse Nice assumed command of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, relieving Capt. Michael Oberdorf, during a Change of Command ceremony on the shipyard mall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971379
    VIRIN: 250613-N-NJ185-6580
    Filename: DOD_111169026
    Length: 01:39:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Change of Command, by Scott Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Change of Command
    Change of Command ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download