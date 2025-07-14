Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINN SIMULATION LAB BUILDS MILITARY MEDICAL READINESS

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Discover how Winn’s Simulation Lab advances medical readiness through realistic, hands-on training. This video highlights how Soldiers and staff refine critical skills to deliver expert care—supporting beneficiaries at home and warfighters wherever the mission takes them.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971370
    VIRIN: 250604-O-TY372-1900
    Filename: DOD_111168971
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WINN SIMULATION LAB BUILDS MILITARY MEDICAL READINESS, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

