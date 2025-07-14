Discover how Winn’s Simulation Lab advances medical readiness through realistic, hands-on training. This video highlights how Soldiers and staff refine critical skills to deliver expert care—supporting beneficiaries at home and warfighters wherever the mission takes them.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971370
|VIRIN:
|250604-O-TY372-1900
|Filename:
|DOD_111168971
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WINN SIMULATION LAB BUILDS MILITARY MEDICAL READINESS, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS
