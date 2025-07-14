Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINN EFMB TRAINING BUILDS READINESS

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from Winn ACH, DENTAC, 2nd ABCT, and the 14th Field Hospital are fully engaged in Expert Field Medical Badge prep—building medical readiness and sharpening critical skills to save lives and support the mission. This is how we prepare to fight and win in any environment.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971366
    VIRIN: 250516-O-TY372-4897
    Filename: DOD_111168904
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

