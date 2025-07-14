Airborne BRool

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army, French, and German Soldiers participate in training for combined joint airborne operations in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:29
    talismansabre25
    Airborne

