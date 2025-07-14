Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Metal Technology Kunsan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members of the 8th Maintenance Squadron talks about the importance of the aircraft metal technology here at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea July 22, 2023. Metals tech Airmen weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the proper functioning of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment. These specialists act as the Air Force’s machinists and welders ensuring the needed parts for aircraft and vehicles are available for the mission to move forward. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 21:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 971264
    VIRIN: 250722-A-YZ340-1001
    Filename: DOD_111166986
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Metal Technology Kunsan, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    maintenance squadron
    AFN Kunsan
    KUNSAN AIR BASE
    Aircraft metal technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download