Aircraft Metal Technology Kunsan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971264" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 8th Maintenance Squadron talks about the importance of the aircraft metal technology here at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea July 22, 2023. Metals tech Airmen weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the proper functioning of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment. These specialists act as the Air Force’s machinists and welders ensuring the needed parts for aircraft and vehicles are available for the mission to move forward. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)