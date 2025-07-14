Aircraft Metal Technology Kunsan

Members of the 8th Maintenance Squadron talks about the importance of the aircraft metal technology here at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea July 22, 2023. Metals tech Airmen weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the proper functioning of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment. These specialists act as the Air Force’s machinists and welders ensuring the needed parts for aircraft and vehicles are available for the mission to move forward. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)
